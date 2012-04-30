* Castor seed future June contract eased due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,175.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,247.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,434.00 High 3,454.00 Low 3,402.00 Close 3,422.00 Previous close 3,429.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:16 30Apr12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Apr 30 * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,650 versus 620-0,660 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,434.00 At 1200 local time 3,421.00 Previous close 3,429.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Monday, 30 April 2012 17:16:42RTRS {EN}ENDS