* Castor seed future June contract dropped further due to continued selling
pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,190.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,175.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,420.00
High 3,455.00
Low 3,390.00
Close 3,391.00
Previous close 3,422.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
19:37 01May12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 01
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
600-0,655 versus 600-0,650 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,420.00
At 1220 local time 3,408.00
Previous close 3,422.00
