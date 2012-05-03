* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-665 versus 590-635 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,416.00 At 1230 local time 3,418.00 Previous close 3,410.00