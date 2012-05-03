* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull
operators at higher level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,210.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,145.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,416.00
High 3,430.00
Low 3,380.00
Close 3,386.00
Previous close 3,410.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
14:18 03May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- May 03
* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
95,000-96,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
600-665 versus 590-635 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,416.00
At 1230 local time 3,418.00
Previous close 3,410.00
