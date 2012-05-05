* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,120.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,152.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,350.00 High 3,354.00 Low 3,320.00 Close 3,320.00 Previous close 3,358.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:40 05May12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 05 * Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,640 versus 590-0,650 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]