* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-620 versus 580-625 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,254.00 At 1235 local time 3,280.00 Previous close 3,270.00