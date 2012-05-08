* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,070.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,072.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,254.00 High 3,299.00 Low 3,249.00 Close 3,294.00 Previous close 3,270.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:20 08May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- May 08 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-620 versus 580-625 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,254.00 At 1235 local time 3,280.00 Previous close 3,270.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 08 May 2012 13:20:37RTRS {C}ENDS