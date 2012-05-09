* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-630 versus 580-620 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,292.00 At 1200 local time 3,266.00 Previous close 3,294.00