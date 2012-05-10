* Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,077.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,082.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,290.00 High 3,387.00 Low 3,265.00 Close 3,370.00 Previous close 3,296.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:19 10May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- May 10 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 590-632 versus 580-630 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,290.00 At 1230 local time 3,312.00 Previous close 3,296.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 10 May 2012 15:19:48RTRS {C}ENDS