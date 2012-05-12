* Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,630 versus 0,590-0,650 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,290.00 At 1215 local time 3,246.00 Previous close 3,290.00