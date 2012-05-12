* Castor seed future June contract dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,070.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,100.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,290.00 High 3,295.00 Low 3,229.00 Close 3,262.00 Previous close 3,290.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,630 versus 0,590-0,650 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,290.00 At 1215 local time 3,246.00 Previous close 3,290.00