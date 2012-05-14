* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-615 versus 580-630 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,255.00 At 1215 local time 3,265.00 Previous close 3,262.00