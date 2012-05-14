BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June contract moved down due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,040.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,070.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,255.00 High 3,280.00 Low 3,209.00 Close 3,215.00 Previous close 3,262.00
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues