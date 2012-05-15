* Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,007.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,040.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,222.00 High 3,238.00 Low 3,195.00 Close 3,218.00 Previous close 3,215.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:52 15May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- May 15 * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-610 versus 580-615 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,222.00 At 1215 local time 3,207.00 Previous close 3,215.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 15 May 2012 14:52:28RTRS {C}ENDS