* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 540-0,595 versus 570-0,608 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,111.00 At 1210 local time 3,141.00 Previous close 3,124.00