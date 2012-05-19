* Castor seed future June contract improved further due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,035.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,995.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,175.00 High 3,209.00 Low 3,161.00 Close 3,196.00 Previous close 3,161.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:27 19May12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 19 * Castor seed future June contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,610 versus 560-0,605 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,175.00 At 1210 local time 3,184.00 Previous close 3,161.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 19 May 2012 13:27:43RTRS {EN}ENDS