* Castor seed future June contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,040.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,032.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,165.00 High 3,210.00 Low 3,151.00 Close 3,159.00 Previous close 3,172.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:08 22May12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 22 * Castor seed future June contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,611 versus 580-0,616 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,165.00 At 1220 local time 3,192.00 Previous close 3,172.00