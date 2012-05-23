* Castor seed future June contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 560-0,615 versus 580-0,611 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,150.00 At 1220 local time 3,096.00 Previous close 3,159.00