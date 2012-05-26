* Castor seed future June-September contracts eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,052.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,030.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,135.00 3,310.00 High 3,150.00 3,320.00 Low 3,118.00 3,285.00 Close 3,124.00 3,290.00 Previous close 3,129.00 3,293.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-621 versus 570-623 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,135.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,140.00 n.q. Previous close 3,129.00 3,293.00