* Castor seed future June-September contracts eased due to profit selling
from bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,052.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,030.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Open 3,135.00 3,310.00
High 3,150.00 3,320.00
Low 3,118.00 3,285.00
Close 3,124.00 3,290.00
Previous close 3,129.00 3,293.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
95,000-96,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
580-621 versus 570-623 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,135.00 n.q.
At 1225 local time 3,140.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,129.00 3,293.00