* Castor seed future June-September contracts moved up due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,045.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,052.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,122.00 3,305.00 High 3,160.00 3,320.00 Low 3,120.00 3,300.00 Close 3,150.00 3,315.00 Previous close 3,124.00 3,290.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-615 versus 580-621 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,122.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,134.00 n.q. Previous close 3,124.00 3,290.00