* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 586-0,620 versus 580-0,615 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,155.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,135.00 n.q. Previous close 3,150.00 3,315.00