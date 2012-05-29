(Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close) * Castor seed future June-September contracts dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,057.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,045.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,155.00 3,317.00 High 3,170.00 3,322.00 Low 3,100.00 3,277.00 Close 3,110.00 3,278.00 Previous close 3,150.00 3,315.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:00 29May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 29 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 586-0,620 versus 580-0,615 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,155.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,135.00 n.q. Previous close 3,150.00 3,315.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 29 May 2012 14:00:35RTRS {C}ENDS