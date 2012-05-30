* Castor seed future June-September contracts moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,020.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,057.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,107.00 3,275.00 High 3,130.00 3,285.00 Low 3,095.00 3,264.00 Close 3,099.00 3,265.00 Previous close 3,110.00 3,278.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:12 30May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 30 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,600 versus 586-0,620 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,107.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,127.00 n.q. Previous close 3,110.00 3,278.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 30 May 2012 14:12:36RTRS {C}ENDS