* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 590-0,615 versus 580-0,600 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,104.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,100.00 n.q. Previous close 3,108.00 3,278.00