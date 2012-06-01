* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
590-0,615 versus 580-0,600 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,104.00 n.q.
At 1210 local time 3,100.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,108.00 3,278.00