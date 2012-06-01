* Castor seed future June-September contracts declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,020.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,020.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,104.00 3,215.00 High 3,122.00 3,260.00 Low 3,021.00 3,185.00 Close 3,023.00 3,194.00 Previous close 3,108.00 3,278.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 12:46 01Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 01 * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 590-0,615 versus 580-0,600 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,104.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,100.00 n.q. Previous close 3,108.00 3,278.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 01 June 2012 12:46:22RTRS {C}ENDS