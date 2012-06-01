* Castor seed future June-September contracts declined sharply due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,020.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,020.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Open 3,104.00 3,215.00
High 3,122.00 3,260.00
Low 3,021.00 3,185.00
Close 3,023.00 3,194.00
Previous close 3,108.00 3,278.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
12:46 01Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 01
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
590-0,615 versus 580-0,600 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,104.00 n.q.
At 1210 local time 3,100.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,108.00 3,278.00
Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/
Friday, 01 June 2012 12:46:22RTRS {C}ENDS