* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. September contract eased on profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 2,990.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,020.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,030.00 3,125.00 High 3,046.00 3,195.00 Low 2,958.00 3,095.00 Close 3,028.00 3,190.00 Previous close 3,023.00 3,194.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:11 02Jun12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 02 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-0,96,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 570-0,605 versus 590-0,615 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,030.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 2,988.00 n.q. Previous close 3,023.00 3,194.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 02 June 2012 13:11:53RTRS {EN}ENDS