* Castor seed future June-September contracts moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 2,875.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,907.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 2,986.00 3,155.00 High 2,993.00 3,175.00 Low 2,940.00 3,100.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:28 08Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 08 * Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 540-0,585 versus 545-0,590 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 2,986.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 2,963.00 n.q. Previous close 2,986.00 3,155.00