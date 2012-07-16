* Castor seed future September contract continued to rise due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,482.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,382.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,880.00 High 3,946.00 Low 3,870.00 Close 3,890.00 Previous close 3,832.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract spurted up in the erly trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 50,000-0,51,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,720 versus 640-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,880.00 At 1220 local time 3,936.00 Previous close 3,832.00