* Castor seed future September contract spurted up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,725 versus 660-0,699 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,981.00 At 1220 local time 4,000.00 Previous close 3,914.00