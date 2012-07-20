UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Castor seed future September contract shoots up due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,627.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,450.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,981.00 High 4,031.00 Low 3,945.00 Close 4,029.00 Previous close 3,914.00
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp