Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 21
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,860-1,035 02,500 0,862-1,037
Gondal 03,000 875-1,044 02,500 870-1,043
Jasdan 0,500 881-1,017 0,500 900-1,025
Jamnagar 01,500 860-1,024 01,000 850-1,009
Junagadh 02,500 835-1,036 03,000 840-1,021
Keshod 01,000 860-1,022 01,000 870-1,015
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,861-1,035 0,865-1,037 0,860-0,983 0,862-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,440 1,175-1,831 1,375-1,826
Sesame (Black) 0,215 1,360-2,175 1,305-2,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,500 0,701-0,727 0,678-0,717
Rapeseeds 030 730-788 745-791
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,820 1,825
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 724 721 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 746 743 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225
Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed