Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 21 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,860-1,035 02,500 0,862-1,037 Gondal 03,000 875-1,044 02,500 870-1,043 Jasdan 0,500 881-1,017 0,500 900-1,025 Jamnagar 01,500 860-1,024 01,000 850-1,009 Junagadh 02,500 835-1,036 03,000 840-1,021 Keshod 01,000 860-1,022 01,000 870-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,861-1,035 0,865-1,037 0,860-0,983 0,862-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,175-1,831 1,375-1,826 Sesame (Black) 0,215 1,360-2,175 1,305-2,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 0,701-0,727 0,678-0,717 Rapeseeds 030 730-788 745-791 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,820 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 724 721 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 746 743 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed