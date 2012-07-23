* Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-0,61,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,760 versus 680-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,015.00 At 1220 local time 4,084.00 Previous close 4,029.00