* Castor seed future September contract increased further due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,710.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,627.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,015.00 High 4,141.00 Low 4,005.00 Close 4,120.00 Previous close 4,029.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 11:17 23Jul12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JULY 21 * Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-0,61,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,760 versus 680-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,015.00 At 1220 local time 4,084.00 Previous close 4,029.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Monday, 23 July 2012 11:17:33RTRS {EN}ENDS