* Castor seed future September contract moved up further due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,837.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,725.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,230.00 High 4,362.00 Low 4,225.00 Close 4,319.00 Previous close 4,235.00 Earlier Report 14:24 26Jul12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 26 * Castor seed future September contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-0,76,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-0,780 versus 700-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,230.00 At 1205 local time 4,323.00 Previous close 4,235.00