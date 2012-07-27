* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 735-0,785 versus 730-0,780 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,298.00 At 1225 local time 4,402.00 Previous close 4,319.00