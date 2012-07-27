* Castor seed future September contract increased due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,892.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,837.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,298.00 High 4,418.00 Low 4,293.00 Close 4,394.00 Previous close 4,319.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:34 27Jul12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 27 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 735-0,785 versus 730-0,780 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,298.00 At 1225 local time 4,402.00 Previous close 4,319.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 27 July 2012 14:34:33RTRS {C}ENDS