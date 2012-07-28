Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 28 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-0,790 versus 735-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,390.00 At 1215 local time 4,368.00 Previous close 4,394.00