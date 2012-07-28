* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-0,790 versus 735-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,390.00 At 1215 local time 4,368.00 Previous close 4,394.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- July 28 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract declined due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,937.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,892.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,390.00 High 4,437.00 Low 4,300.00 Close 4,305.00 Previous close 4,394.00