* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-0,91,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-0,785 versus 760-0,790 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,280.00 At 1230 local time 4,261.00 Previous close 4,305.00