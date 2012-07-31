* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 720-0,775 versus 750-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,220.00 At 1200 local time 4,252.00 Previous close 4,242.00