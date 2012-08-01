* Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-770 versus 720-775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,360.00 At 1220 local time 4,440.00 Previous close 4,326.00