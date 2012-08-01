* Castor seed future September contract spurted up due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,832.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,807.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,360.00 High 4,426.00 Low 4,355.00 Close 4,426.00 Previous close 4,326.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-770 versus 720-775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,360.00 At 1220 local time 4,440.00 Previous close 4,326.00