* Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 85,000-86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 790-835 versus 780-824 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,694.00 At 1220 local time 4,694.00 Previous close 4,558.00