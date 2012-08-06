* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 790-845 versus 790-835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,700.00 At 1210 local time 4,682.00 Previous close 4,683.00