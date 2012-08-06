* Castor seed future September contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,190.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,174.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,700.00 High 4,745.00 Low 4,645.00 Close 4,696.00 Previous close 4,683.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 790-845 versus 790-835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,700.00 At 1210 local time 4,682.00 Previous close 4,683.00