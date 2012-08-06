* Castor seed future September contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a
firm note due to speculative buying at lower level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,190.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,174.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Open 4,700.00
High 4,745.00
Low 4,645.00
Close 4,696.00
Previous close 4,683.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, eased
in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
70,000-71,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
790-845 versus 790-835 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 4,700.00
At 1210 local time 4,682.00
Previous close 4,683.00