* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-56,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 780-835 versus 790-845 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,690.00 At 1210 local time 4,660.00 Previous close 4,696.00