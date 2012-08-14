* Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,750 versus 0,780-0,835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,225.00 At 1210 local time 4,284.00 Previous close 4,175.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- August 14 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ----- *** All other markets including market yards remain closed on account of festivals holidays. It will reopen from August 16.