* Castor seed future September contract spurted up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,000.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,737.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,429.00 High 4,429.00 Low 4,400.00 Close 4,429.00 Previous close 4,300.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:01 16Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 16 * Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 25,000-0,26,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-0,795 versus 740-0,750 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,429.00 At 1210 local time 4,429.00 Previous close 4,300.00