* Castor seed future September contract increased further to close at 3 percent upper circuit level due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,100.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,561.00 High 4,561.00 Low 4,540.00 Close 4,561.00 Previous close 4,429.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:25 17Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 17 * Castor seed future September contract shoots up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 835-0,855 versus 750-0,795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,561.00 At 1210 local time 4,561.00 Previous close 4,429.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 17 August 2012 15:25:21RTRS {C}ENDS