India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
* Castor seed future September contract increased further to close at 3 percent upper circuit level due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,100.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,561.00 High 4,561.00 Low 4,540.00 Close 4,561.00 Previous close 4,429.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:25 17Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 17 * Castor seed future September contract shoots up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 835-0,855 versus 750-0,795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,561.00 At 1210 local time 4,561.00 Previous close 4,429.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 17 August 2012 15:25:21RTRS {C}ENDS
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc