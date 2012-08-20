* Castor seed future market remain closed n account of EID. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 825-0,870 versus 820-0,860 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 000.00 At 1210 local time 000.00 Previous close 4,697.00