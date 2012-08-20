BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* Castor seed future market remain closed n account of EID. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 825-0,870 versus 820-0,860 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 000.00 At 1210 local time 000.00 Previous close 4,697.00
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac